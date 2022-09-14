A Cardigan man has appeared before a Crown Court judge to face two charges of raping a girl under the age of 13.
Nathan Edwin William Griffiths, 32, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan is alleged to have intentionally penetrated the un-named child on two separate occasions between January 19, 2014 and January 20, 2015.
Griffiths was listed to enter his pleas before Judge Huw Rees at Swansea Crown Court earlier this morning (Wednesday), however this was unable to proceed as a result of the barristers’ strike action.
The defendant appeared before the Crown via a video link accompanied by paralegal Rebecca Nicholas of Welch and Co Solicitors in Cardigan.
MORE NEWS
Dressed in a dark pullover and a white open-necked shirt, Griffiths confirmed his name to Judge Rees.
As a result of the defendant being denied counsel because of the strike action, Judge Rees set dates on the proviso that Griffiths will be entering not guilty pleas, however this will be confirmed by his defence barrister in November.
If he denies the two rape charges, Griffiths’ trial will proceed on February 27. It is anticipated to take between three and four days.
Griffiths was released on unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here