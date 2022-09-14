A night of yee-haw songs and hillbilly tunes is in store on Friday September 23 when Old Baby Mackerel bring their unique sound to the Snooty Fox.
The high-energy five-piece bluegrass band come to the Martletwy venue, courtesy of the Welsh Arts Council's Night Out scheme and all proceeds will go to event promoters Burnetts Hill Chapel.
Old Baby Mackerel's members are amongst some of the best old-time musicians in the country, with a line-up featuring guitar, fiddle, banjo, double bass and mandolin.
As well as foot-stomping tunes, the band has a special fondness for the traditional songs and ballads of the Old West, particularly those celebrating bootleg liquor, railroad locomotives and outlaw exploits.
Expect blistering solos, sweet harmonies and a thoroughly entertaining evening.
Tickets are £12 each and can be reserved by contacting burnettshill@btinternet.com or 01646 651725.
