An application was granted to Dyfed Powys Police for the continued detention of a large sum of money after it was seized from a Pembrokeshire man.
On September 5, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted the order for the continued detention of £3,695 which was seized from Nathan Walker, 25, of Colley Court, Monkton, and will be detained for a further six months.
The money was seized as the police force had ‘reasonable grounds for suspecting that it is recoverable property, that is property obtained through unlawful conduct intended for use in unlawful conduct.'
Earlier this year he was accused of possessing 13.2g of cocaine with intent to supply.
