Several drivers from Pembrokeshire have been in court recently on speeding charges.

James David Beilken, 44, of Primrose Drive, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

He was caught on March 8 doing 37mph on the A487 Simpson Cross where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £66 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge.

Buddy Georgia Evans, 32, of Main Street, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

He was caught on March 7 doing 35mph on A4139 The Green/Bush Hill where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £40 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rachel Emily Hearne, 36, of Brooksgrove Lane, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

She was caught on March 6 doing 28mph on B4332 Cenarth where the limit is 20mph. She was fined £33, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Caroline Elizabeth Lee, 42, of Kavanagh Court, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

She was caught on March 7 doing 50mph on the A447 Trunk Road in Llanteg where the limit is 40mph. She was fined £40 and given three points on her licence. She also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Faye Stratford, 22, of South Terrace, Pembroke, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

She was caught on April 20 doing 67mph on A447 Trunk Road in Llanteg where the limit is 40mph. She was fined £350 and given six points on her licence. She also had to pay £35 surcharge and £90 costs.