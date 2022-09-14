The Torch Theatre's patron Griff Rhys Jones had a guided tour last Wednesday as tickets went on sale for his one-man show on Sunday, November 13.

This will be the first leg of his new nationwide tour which starts early in 2023.

Presenter, actor, writer, producer, director and comedian, Griff is a man of the performing arts.

All proceeds from his two-hour show will be split between two Pembrokeshire charities, namely the Torch Youth Theatre and the POINT Youth Centre in Fishguard, of which Griff is also a patron.

READ MORE

“I’m delighted to be coming to the Torch to perform my new show as many of you will know that Pembrokeshire is very close to my heart," he said.

"It’s great to be able to support young people by being a patron to two important local charities which I’ve been involved with for a while.

“This afternoon I spoke with young people from POINT Youth Centre to learn more about how they are supported and encouraged by their involvement with POINT.

"Having worked in theatre in the past, I know how much they benefit and learn from working together as a team and also the skills and confidence this gives them.

"These are two great local causes and it's going to be an exciting show, especially asI’ll be making it up as I go along!”

Griff’s show will include funny and interesting tales and reminiscences about his remarkably diverse career and exploits from his forty years in the business.

Griff will touch on his family, travels, being Welsh, getting older, the people he’s worked with, fishing, holidays and his patronage and support for many charities.

The second half of the show will be an opportunity for audience members to take part by asking Griff questions, which he will endeavour to answer.

"Griff’s connections to Pembrokeshire are well known, as is his commitment to supporting young people and the arts," commented Benjamin Lloyd, Executive Director of the Torch Theatre.

"As a valued patron of the Torch we are thrilled to welcome him back to Milford Haven.

"The proceeds from the show will go to benefit the Torch Youth Theatre and the POINT Youth Centre, which are two charities working at different ends of Pembrokeshire who promote the wellbeing of our young people, while providing enriching opportunities and skills for life.”

POINT has been providing drop in services to the young people of North Pembrokeshire between the ages of 11-25 years for more than 20 years.

The money raised will help them continue their six-day-a-week core services such as the 25p hot healthy meals which are provided six days per week, access to activities that challenge and inspire and a safe, warm welcoming space where theyhave access to emotional support.

An Evening With Griff Rhys Jones’ arrives at the Torch Theatre on Sunday 13 November at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £30.00 and are available to book from the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or online at torchtheatre.co.uk