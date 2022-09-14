A PEMBROKESHIRE man was banned from driving after being caught driving without insurance and in a car that was in an 'unsuitable condition.'

Austin O’Toole, 20, of Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Neyland, was found guilty of three driving offences by Llanelli Magistrates Court.

O’Toole was found guilty of the offences which involved a Vauxhall Corse Envoy on August 11, and was sentenced on September 8.

He was found guilty of driving without insurance after being caught on February 2 on the A4076 Dredgemans Hill in Haverfordwest.

He was banned from driving for six months, fined £660 and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

He was also found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date and received no separate penalty for the offence.

He also received no separate penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle in an unsuitable condition on the same date.

The vehicle had a large hole in the bonnet, an extra exhaust pipe was fitted with a sharp end, the chassis had been cut away, the brakes were faulty and exhaust gases were seeping into the cabin of the vehicle.