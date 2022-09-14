Residents from Pembrokeshire have been in court for a range of motoring offences recently.

Benjamin Scott, 31, of Greenhill Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of two driving offences in his absence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 7.

He was found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle and allowing it to rest on a road so that it posed a danger.

The offence was committed on February 14 when he was in charge of a Citroen Relay and allowed it to remain at rest on the A478 New Hedges to Tenby in such a position as to involve danger of injury to other persons using the road.

He was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £44 surcharge and £110 costs.

He was also found guilty of using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate. This relates to the same vehicle and date and he was fined £220.

Lewys George, 22, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 7.

He admitted driving without insurance after being caught on Longford Road, Johnston, driving a Ford Transit without insurance on March 7.

He was fined £120 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty for driving with an underinflated tyre on the same date.

Steven Paul James, 49, of Llandissillio, Clynderwen, admitted a number of driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 7.

He was caught on March 29 at the A40 Penblwyn Services when the rear offside tyre treads were less than 1.6mm deep throughout the continuous band in the central three-quarters of the breadth of tread and round the entire circumference of the tyre.

He was fined £190 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £57 surcharge and £90 costs.

He was also fined £190 for the same offence on the same date and location which related to the rear nearside tyre.

He was fined another £190 for a third offence of displaying a registration plate on the rear of a trailer being towed that didn’t match the registration of the towing vehicle.

Kirsty Davies, 21, of Llys y Crofft, Whitland, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on September 8.

She was caught on August 19 on the A48 at Llanddarog with 51 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. She was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £370. She also had to pay £148 surcharge and £85 costs.