Tenby Arts Festival is making a welcome post-pandemic return this month.

The long-running September event is in a smaller format for 2022, but still featuring a variety of music, talks, performance and arts.

Here’s what’s on when:

Thursday September 22:

.Artist Guy Manning, who has a studio in Tenby, will talk on 'Post-post Impressionism and Me'.

Talk by artist Guy Manning, 1pm, Church House

Spice Routes & Empires talk by Susie Brooks, 3pm, Church House

Tenby Male Choir in concert, 8pm, St Mary’s Church

Friday September 23:

.Alison Neil's one-woman show on the story of Marie Curie is entitled Glowing Bright

One-woman performance by Alison Neil on the life of Marie Curie, 7pm, St Mary's Church

Hot Club Gallois, gypsy jazz band, 8pm, Harbwr Brewery Taproom

Saturday September 24:

Gwen John: A face behind the glaaa is a dramatic monologue researched and written by Tenby Museum and Art Gallery curator Mark Lewis, and performed by Sharon Thompson

Sandcastle competition/Punch and Judy show, 11am, Castle Beach

Street entertainment by Samba Doc

Poetry reading by Brother David of Caldey Island, 1pm St Julian’s Church Gwen John: A Face Behind the Glass, 3pm, St Julian’s Church Piano recital by Alexander Ullman, 8pm, Church House.

For tickets and more information, see eventbrite.com

