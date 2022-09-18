Tenby Arts Festival is making a welcome post-pandemic return this month.
The long-running September event is in a smaller format for 2022, but still featuring a variety of music, talks, performance and arts.
Here’s what’s on when:
Thursday September 22:
Talk by artist Guy Manning, 1pm, Church House
Spice Routes & Empires talk by Susie Brooks, 3pm, Church House
Tenby Male Choir in concert, 8pm, St Mary’s Church
Friday September 23:
One-woman performance by Alison Neil on the life of Marie Curie, 7pm, St Mary's Church
Hot Club Gallois, gypsy jazz band, 8pm, Harbwr Brewery Taproom
Saturday September 24:
Sandcastle competition/Punch and Judy show, 11am, Castle Beach
Street entertainment by Samba Doc
Poetry reading by Brother David of Caldey Island, 1pm St Julian’s Church Gwen John: A Face Behind the Glass, 3pm, St Julian’s Church Piano recital by Alexander Ullman, 8pm, Church House.
For tickets and more information, see eventbrite.com
