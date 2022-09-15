PEMBROKESHIRE'S stunning scenery and fabulous wildlife has been captured on camera on a daily basis by members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club.

Here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle. Picture: Charles ColeCarew Castle. Picture: Charles Cole

Western Telegraph: Affectionate cow. Picture: Ceinwen ReedAffectionate cow. Picture: Ceinwen Reed

Western Telegraph: Saga's Spirit of Adventure in Fishguard. Picture: Alan ThomasSaga's Spirit of Adventure in Fishguard. Picture: Alan Thomas

Western Telegraph: Queues for Fishguard ferry terminal. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithQueues for Fishguard ferry terminal. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Heron. Picture: Liam WoolleyHeron. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Willow warbler. Picture: Rachel ThomasWillow warbler. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Meerkat at Manor Wildlife Park. Picture: Ryan PriceMeerkat at Manor Wildlife Park. Picture: Ryan Price

