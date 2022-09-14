First Milk Creamery workers Robert Craig and Lee Truelove will be getting off their bikes for on an epic 340-mile cycle trail to the Lake District Creamery in Aspatria, north west Cumbria.

Robert, a First Milk farmer director and Lee, a responsible sourcing manager are undertaking the epic 340-mile trip to raise funds for First Milk’s 2022 charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I’ve been a really keen cyclist for a number of years now, but this idea has really motivated me to get back into it as it’s going to be quite a challenge,” said Robert.

After leaving the Haverfordwest creamery this Saturday, September 17, the duo will track up through central south Wales before crossing the border near Knighton and heading due north, travelling parallel to the M6.

“We were originally expecting that the journey would take us five days but now, as a mark of respect to the Queen and in acknowledgment of the State Funeral, we’ve decided to pause on Monday before continuing onwards and hopefully reaching Aspatria on Thursday," said Robert.

The duo will be clocking up a daily average of around 70 miles and will climb a staggering uphill elevation of over 20,000 feet.

To prepare for the challenge they’ve been cycling around 20 miles a day.

"But if I miss a ride, I always try and make up the distance,” added Robert.

“So last week, when I missed three days as a result of other commitments, I managed to cycle 75 miles on Saturday to compensate.

“But Macmillan Cancer Support is such a worthwhile cause, I felt it was something that I could do.”

It anyone would like to make a donation to Robert and Lee as they tackle their 360-mile challenge, they can do so on the gofundme link HERE.