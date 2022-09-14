PATIENTS are being advised that medical services may be disrupted during the Bank Holiday in respect of the Queen's funeral.

Hywel Dda Health Board is contacting relevant patients who require appointments on the day, which will need to be re-arranged.

The health board says emergency services will operate as normal while patients that require repeat prescriptions are advised to make arrangements with their GP.

A health board spokesperson said: "Following confirmation that Monday, September 19, is a Bank Holiday to mark the Queen’s State Funeral, the health board is contacting all patients to confirm or re-arrange their appointments, depending on service availability.

"While all emergency services will be operating as normal, we need to adjust some elements of our planned care services and prioritise patients with urgent care needs wherever possible.

"Our chemotherapy units will be operating as normal on Monday and some surgery for urgent cases will take place at our hospitals."

The health board has warned if patients do not hear from them concerning an appointment on the day, they will be required to contact the health board themselves.

"Where appointments need to be re-scheduled, patients are being contacted over the coming days by the relevant team to re-arrange their appointment as quickly as possible," it states.

"In some cases, this may mean bringing appointments forward to this week.

"Some face-to-face outpatient appointments will still go ahead, and some may be held as an online/virtual appointment on Monday.

"If you have an appointment on Monday, and have not been contacted by 1pm on Friday, you are advised to contact the health board’s communication hub on 0300 3038322 or email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk for further information and guidance."

GP surgeries and most community pharmacies and dental services will be closed on Monday so patients requiring repeat prescriptions are encouraged to arrange them in advance.

All urgent and emergency care services will continue as normal.

Minor Injury Units at acute hospital sites will be open as usual.