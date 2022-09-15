A UKRAINIAN refugee has received a warm welcome in a Pembrokeshire League football team as the county continues to support those that have fled Russia’s war.

Maksym Heorhiieu, 37, described the shock at hearing the first rockets hit Ukraine when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the country in February.

Him and his wife were forced to make the journey from the port city of Odessa, and arrived in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Maksym was reluctant to leave his homeland at first, with the hope that the war wouldn’t last long.

But as the months rolled on and Putin’s rockets continued to pound Ukrainian cities, Maksym decided to up sticks with his wife and make a move out of fear and desperation.

They went on a Facebook Page called 'Homes for Ukrainians', put up a post and began what was a long arduous journey to safer shores.

The couple left their apartment near Odessa Airport and went to Moldova.

From there it took two weeks to find a flight to the UK. Eventually they went from Bucharest and flew to London.

Once in London they got a bus to Swansea where they met their ‘hosts’, Wynn and Rhian Davies.

Maksym described how overnight everything changed in an instant.

“The firm where I was working in Kiev just disappeared because Russian soldiers took the territory,” said Maksym. “Because of the war I lost my job as a salesman in the agricultural sector.

“Odessa was the first city hit by Russia. I woke up to a big explosion at 5am on February 24.

“When I woke to that sound I was completely surprised. I did not believe it could be true.”

Maksym has recieved the support of the people of Pembrokeshire, finding a job at local hotel Gallifawr in Fishguard working as a day porter, and playing for Johnston FC – which he described as "a great team with excellent management."

Club secretary Glenn Murray described the fullback as a 'tidy player' with a mischievous sense of humour.

“He’s played the game before, you can tell that,” said Mr Murray.

“When we first spoke to him he said he played centre-forward. I said you’re no centre-forward! And he admitted he was actually a fullback. He is very fit.”

One of the most important interventions in Maskym and his wife’s life was by Wynn and Rhiann Davies, who responded to his Facebook post and invited them across to Pembrokeshire.

Wynn said it was the least they could do, and the couple is more of an asset than a liability to the farm they stay on.

“They are wonderful people,” said Wynn. “We could not have asked for a better couple. They are so appreciative and unselfish. We are very fortunate.”

Asked why the couple decided to open their doors to complete strangers, Wynn said it was "the least they could do" and that Maksym and his wife could stay “as long as they needed to”.

What lies ahead, for Maksym and his wife? Right now they live under the veil of uncertainty, however it is an uncertainty lived in a safe and welcoming place.

“In March I had hoped the war could end in a couple of months, but when it continued into April, I thought it could be a long time,” said Maksym.

“My plan right now is to work in this country pay taxes and be a normal person.”

