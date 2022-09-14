The West Wales Health and Care Awards has been postponed following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Due to take place on Thursday, September 15, the event will now return later in the year on Tuesday, November 8.

Western Telegraph editor, Clare Snowdon, said: “In light of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken the decision to postpone the West Wales Health and Care Awards.

“The Queen was a fundamental part of local communities, and it would be only fitting to delay these awards as a mark of respect.”

Now in its fifth year, the event, in association with Werndale Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group, returns to an in-person ceremony at the Pembrokeshire County Showground after the last two editions were broadcast online during the Covid pandemic.

A total of 14 awards will be up for grabs on the night recognising the hard work in the health and care industry over the last year.

Clare added: “Time and time again we learn of individuals who are selfless, dedicated, caring and kind; for whom nothing is too much trouble. The evening will honour everybody working in health and care throughout west Wales.”