There are more than 250 dogs up for adoption in Pembrokeshire, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by PuppyHero, investigated which areas of the UK had the most dogs up for adoption.

With 252 dogs available, from a population of 126,751, the county has 19.88 dogs up for adoption per 10,000 people.

The dog breed most up adoption is a cocker spaniel, with 28 available in the county.

Meanwhile Carmarthenshire's figures (57.29) were the third highest in the UK, with only Aberdeenshire (84.94) and Ceredigion (74.77) having more dogs up for adoption.

Amy Ockleford, a spokesperson for RSPCA, said:"RSPCA rescues and rehomes thousands of dogs across England and Wales every year.

“The dogs were are most likely to see in our centres are Staffordshire bull terriers, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers, German shepherds and crossbreeds.

"Sadly, we're seeing lots of animals coming into our care at the moment due to the rising cost of living, with owners having to make heart-breaking decisions to part with their pets as they struggle to pay household bills and feed their families.

"We're also seeing a lot of dogs come to us who have behavioural challenges due to being reared during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has left many with severe separation anxiety and lacking vital socialisation skills.”