A PETROL station in Pembrokeshire has dropped the price of its fuel in what seems to be a trend that could spark some hope for long-suffering motorists.

Crossroads Garage, Kilgetty, has dropped its price for unleaded to 149.9p, while its diesel is currently sitting at 177.9p.

On September 2, Karl Gay, had pictured unleaded being sold at the station at the ‘bargain price’ of 154.9p a litre.

Economists suggest that inflation has not risen in the last month (August), for the first time in a year.

Petrol price at Begelly petrol station on September 12. Photo Deb Bowen Rees

According to figures from RAC, the cost of unleaded petrol dropped from a peak above 191p a litre at the start of July to around 167p this week.

This will take some pressure off households experts said, after what has been an unprecedented period of pressure on prices at the pump.

Petrol topped over 200p a litre at some forecourts earlier in the year, with factors such as opening up after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine blamed.

Image RAC

Inflation fell for the first time in nearly a year in August as lower diesel and petrol prices took some pressure off struggling households, but it remains close to its 40-year record.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.

The 6.8% drop in fuel prices was the highest since between March and April 2020, the early days of the pandemic when oil prices briefly went negative on some markets.

“The easing in the annual inflation rate in August 2022 reflected principally a fall in the price of motor fuels in the transport part of the index,” the ONS said.

“Smaller, partially offsetting, upward effects came from price rises for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear.”