SCHOOLS, libraries, leisure centres and waste and recycling services will all be affected by the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.
Pembrokeshire County Council say they will close the majority of services for the Bank Holiday.
The bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the state funeral of the Queen at Westminster Abbey.
The following services will be closed or paused in Pembrokeshire on Monday:
- Schools
- Waste and Recycling kerbside collections (these will take place instead on Sunday, September 18)
- Waste and Recycling Centres
- Libraries
- Leisure Centres
- Scolton Manor
- Council buildings including County Hall, North Wing Customer Centre, Thornton Depot
- Pembrokeshire County Council’s contact centre
Heads of state from across the world, senior UK politicians and former prime ministers will be invited to join the Royal Family at the funeral service.
A period of national mourning is now in place and will last until the day of the funeral.
