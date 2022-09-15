A tiny baby hedgehog is recovering in an incubator at Pembrokeshire Hogspital this week after being found abandoned in Essex Road, Pembroke Dock.

The hoglet, which is believed to be between three and four weeks old, weighed in at a tiny 112g - which means her chances of survival throughout the winter months are very slim.

“We’ll be monitoring her weight very carefully over the coming weeks, but it’s highly unlikely that she’ll make it through the winter,” said Ginny Spenceley of the Pembrokshire Hogspital.

“As a result, she’ll be staying with us.”

A dead adult hedgehog was discovered near to the baby, and is believed to have been her mother.

There are now concerns that Hoglet’s siblings could also have been left abandoned in the gardens around Essex Road.

“We’re asking people to keep their eyes open and set up feeding stations and hedgehog highways between the gardens which will help the hedgehogs move from one garden to another without having to go out onto the road,” continued Ginny.

Because hedgehogs are lactose intolerant, they are unable to drink milk. As a result, the hoglet is currently being syringe-fed Royal Canine puppy milk formula until she is strong enough to be given puppy food.

Anyone wishing to feed hedgehogs in their gardens should offer them water and meaty cat or dog food in jelly.

This is particularly important in the autumn as the hedgehogs are fattening up in preparation for the winter. If the hedgehog looks smaller than a loaf of bread, they are probably underweight and need support.

The hedgehog dilemma is being further exacerbated by the change in agricultural practises with a reduction in hedgerows and a greater use of pesticides.

As a result, hedgehogs are moving out of the countryside and becoming more urbanised, favouring the diversity of gardens and parks.

But the greatest threat is climate change, which means that the hedgehog population is likely to decrease significantly.

“Hedgehog litters are supposed to arrive in the Spring but the much warmer autumn we’re not having means that more and more are being born in September and October which means it’s impossible for them to put enough weight on to survive the winter hibernation," added Ginny.

"Sadly, this means that hedgehogs are now considered as an endangered species and unless something is done to help the situation, they could become extinct.”

Residents living around Essex Street, Pembroke Dock are being asked to keep an eye out for Hoglet’s siblings. Ginny can be contacted on 07974 681659.