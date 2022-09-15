The sweet face of a six-year-old boy from Pembrokeshire will be seen by people all over the world this weekend as he makes his debut in the bright lights of Broadway.

Two giant screens in the heart of New York will be flashing up an image of Wilson Mills Mcbeth from Saundersfoot, as part of a video presentation to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The one-hour presentation with a global live stream features 500 images of children, teens and adults with Down Syndrome.

Their pictures were chosen from over 2,400 that had been submitted and Wilson is the only British representative.

The little boy who makes his big screen debut in New York this weekend

The youngster’s mop of blond curls and his bright blue eyes win him lots of attention wherever he goes, and help reinforce the messages of positivity, awareness and inclusion on his Facebook page Wilson – pretty fly for a small guy.

His mum and dad, Sara and Jamie, describe Wilson as ‘a wonderful little boy what brings so much joy into our lives’.

Wilson loves a photo-opportunity - here he is in a beautiful sunflower field. Picture:Mills Mcbeth family

Sara said: “It’s really exciting and a big honour that his picture has been chosen and will be seen all over the world. There are a lot of other wonderful children and adults who are going to have their moment of glory as well.”

Wilson is a Year 2 pupil at Ysgol Hafan y Mor, Tenby and is growing up in a large and loving family where he enjoys the rough and tumble of being part of the pack.

“His siblings all think it’s really special that Wilson’s face will be seen so many people and they want to go to New York to see the screen in person – although I don’t think we’ll be doing that!” Sara added.

“It’s just marvellous that Wilson is able to be a part of something so big and wonderful that will help spread awareness of Down Syndrome throughout the world.”

Wilson, who was recently scouted and signed with the inclusive talent agency Zebedee, also inspired the lighting up of Cardiff Castle in the Down Syndrome colours of blue and yellow last year.

He and his siblings are now looking forward to staging their local version of the USA’s Buddy Walk in aid of the National Down Syndrome Society– and of course, viewing Saturday’s live stream.

The one-hour stream will be shown on the NDSS Facebook page from 9.30am (2.30pm UK time).

For more information, see www.ndss.org