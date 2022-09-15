Her Majesty is being remembered in a highly contemplative and reflective manner this week after the Pembrokeshire Natural Burial Ground created an area where people can go and place their floral tributes.
These include wildflower hearts provided by the Heart of Pembrokeshire Ceremonies, which people are being invited to take and plant in memory of the Queen.
The Natural Burial Ground intends to plant an oak tree in Her Majesty’s memory at some point in the future, which will be situated closer to the contemplative area.
Visitors are being asked to leave only biodegradable offerings and no plastic is allowed.
The Natural Burial Meadow is situated at Keeston, which is between Haverfordwest and St Davids.
