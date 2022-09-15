PEMBROKESHIRE is holding an exhibition of four Irish artists to celebrate the promotion of Irish arts.

West Wales Arts Centre in Fishguard is hosting the exhibition this month, titled Cape Sacred.

The title is a nod to the geographical closeness of Fishguard and Wexford – which is where all four artists are from.

The name comes from a second century map of Ireland by Greek cartographer Ptolemy when he named Carnsore Point (the closest point in Wexford to Fishguard) as Cape Sacred.

Featured in the exhibition – which is a collaboration between West Wales Arts Centre and Wex-Art - are four artists all from or living in Wexford.

They are Helen Gaynor, Mary O’Connor, Ciaran Bowen and Hanneke van Ryswyk.

MORE NEWS:

Helen Gaynor is from Wexford and creates work through a number of art forms including musical improvisations, mixed media and work with text alongside dedicated practice to paint.

She has worked in music and education and has a graduate degree in Fine Art, Painting and a masters in Creative Writing as well as a higher diploma in Digital Media Design.

She has also previously had work exhibited in Wales at the West Wales Arts Centre in Fishguard and in Machynlleth as well as multiple exhibitions in Ireland and even over in Italy.

Hanneke van Ryswyk is a Welsh-Dutch artist living in Wexford. Her paintings focus on the natural world, its beauty, vulnerability and the effects of extreme weather on land and sea.

She has had exhibitions and residencies across the world including in the UK, Ireland, Sweden and Australia.

Some of her work can be found in the Office of Public Works Ireland and Wexford County Council’s collection.

Ciaran Bowen lives in Wexford and has a Fine Art bachelors degree. His work has been exhibited all over the world including the UK, Ireland, France, The Netherlands, USA, Canada and Japan.

This year he won the Making and Momentum: In Conversation with Eileen Gray Artist Prize and his work has been held in public and private collections at Carlow IT, Wexford County Council and Wexford Arts Centre.

Mary O’Connor was born in Wexford and is now living in Dun Laoghaire.

She creates paintings, screen prints and wall murals as well as sculptural installations, all influenced by the landscapes she has encountered in Ireland, London, New Zealand, Belize and Kazakhstan.

She studied in Dublin, London and New Zealand and has exhibited in Dublin, Belfast, London and Galway. Her work is in a number of public and private collections including the Office of Public Works, The Environmental Protection Agency, Devlin Hotel, Dean’s Hotel Cork and Galway and the Holles Street Hospital Collection.

Curator Tom Mooney said: “While Brexit continues to shape relationships on both sides of the Irish Sea, the arts can reconnect our economies and communities.

The exhibition will run at West Wales Arts Centre in Fishguard through the month of September.