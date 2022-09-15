Roger Federer has confirmed he will retire from professional tennis, with his final tournament taking place in London next week.

The 41-year-old Swiss national has been one of the most successful players in the sport's history, winning 20 grand slams, including a record eight Wimbledons.

Additionally, he ranked as the world's number one player for 310 weeks by the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), of which 237 of them were consecutive.

Federer made the announcement via a letter posted on social media, which began: “To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form.

“But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

How to get tickets for the Laver Cup

Tickets for some of the sessions are still available, and can be found on the Laver Cup website here.