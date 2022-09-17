There are plenty of takeaways across the urban, rural and coastal areas of Pembrokeshire, but which reigns supreme?
According to TripAdvisor, Solva is home to the county’s top takeaway, with Mrs Will the Fish – Seafood Takeaway being named as the best restaurant on TripAdvisor and also a Travellers Choice Destination.
Second on the list is the Pembroke Yeoman in Haverfordwest, scoring five stars on its food, value and service, making it TripAdvisor’s top-rated restaurant and top-rated pub in the county town.
On the other side of Haverfordwest is the third-placed Green Shed Café, where 181 from 192 reviews on TripAdvisor ranked the takeaway at “excellent.”
Another Solva takeaway comes in at fourth - Pointz Castle Ice Cream.
One reviewer said: “Fantastic ice cream! Truly the best around. It does get busy but they move the queue so quickly you’re never waiting long.
"Lots of indoor and outdoor seating, friendly staff and if you’re around at milking time you get to see the ladies who give us our ice cream.”
The top five is rounded off with Sand and Stone Kitchen on Broad Haven seafront, which was also named as a TripAdvisor’s Travellers Choice Destination.
