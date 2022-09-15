The demolition of a farm building in a north Pembrokeshire village and a replacement has been given the green light by National Park members.
An application to demolish a disused milking parlour and covered area at former farm Penlan just outside Moylegrove was approved, and it can be replaced for a pitched roof double garage with garden store and office.
Cllr Richard George, of Nevern Community Council, raised concerns about the use of the land for caravans and camping as well as the potential to use the building as accommodation.
The council asked that a clause preventing its use as a residential building be imposed, and its approval does include a condition stating that “the erection of the office/studio/garage building shall not be occupied at any time other than for purposes ancillary to the residential use of the dwelling known as Penlan.”
A planning report states “the proposed scheme is considered to be acceptable in terms of scale, form, use and design. The development will not cause an unacceptably detrimental impact to the special qualities of the National Park.”
Power to delegate approval to officers once a response from CADW was agreed by the development management committee.
