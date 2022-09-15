A UNIQUE reminder of Pembrokeshire’s long naval aviation connections - the big bass drum from the station band of HMS Goldcrest - has been donated to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.
The impressive drum, once a central feature of the band at Royal Naval Air Station Brawdy, was presented to the centre by Flight Lieutenant Stuart Evans, RAFVR, of Aberaeron, who was given the drum many years ago.
Mr Evans, a former CO of 948 (Haverfordwest) Squadron, had long connections with both RNAS Brawdy and with the RAF after they took over the Pembrokeshire air station in the 1970s.
All naval air stations had ship’s names, many connected to birds, and Goldcrest had a long association with Pembrokeshire, being initially adopted by the air station at Dale.
Along with the drum Mr Evans also donated uniform and aviation items from his own collection - important additions to the Heritage Centre’s aviation archive, which includes other artefacts linked to Brawdy.
The centre has a very strong aviation focus through the flying boat history of Pembroke Dock.
Joining Mr Evans on the visit to the Centre was Squadron Leader Andrew Clark who recently retired after over 40 years as an Air Cadets officer.
