A development that will allow a family to live and work on their land with limited environmental impact has been approved by the National Park.

A One Planet Development (OPD), including a zero carbon house and polytunnels, on land near Nevern was supported by the authority’s development management committee last week.

OPD proposals must follow criteria and guidance issued by Welsh Government that includes meeting self sufficiency targets and having a “light touch” on the environment.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members heard that there had been 15 letters in support of the application received, along with 14 letters of objection or concern, and Nevern Community Council also opposed the plan.

The site includes and existing agri-forestry business and solar array, as well as other permitted polytunnels.

The proposal includes a 8m by 13m “active solar” dwelling with crog loft, two polytunnels, hedge banks, orchard, forest garden, short rotation coppice, wildflower meadow, pond and reed beds and alder and hazel plantation.

Two storey extension approved for seaside cottage

A two storey extension has been approved for a seaside cottage in north Pembrokeshire.

Permission to demolition the existing garage and attached out building at Mill View, Abercastle, so that a new two storey side extension can be added was granted by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planning officers.

A delegated decision report dated September 9 states that the extension to the two-bedroom cottage will include a replacement garage on the ground floor and a “family room” on the first floor.

It adds that an earlier submission proposed a larger extension, with curved design, that was considered to overwhelm the character of the cottage and following discussions the plans were amended.

“It is noted that the existing dwelling retains much of its original character and therefore any alterations will need to ensure that the character is retained,” the report adds.

Mathry Community Council objected to the proposal on the grounds of its size, the double car port resulting in an increase in cars on a “road that is narrow and already prone to traffic congestion” and flooding issues.

“The proposed development will not detrimentally affect the character of the existing property, the visual amenities of the surrounding area or the residential amenity of any neighbouring properties in accordance with the policies of the Local Development Plan,” a planning officer adds.

The cottage is currently listed to rent on AirBnB and is also for sale with a guide price of £445,000.

A comprehensive management plan has been assessed by an external OPD specialist, the committee was told, and the plans meet both OPD and National Park local development plan policies.

Power to delegate approval subject to a section 106 agreement being finalised was granted by the committee.