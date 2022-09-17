South Wales has been named as one of the UK’s top tourism destinations for 2022, according to new data.

The study, conducted by Travelodge, saw that 84 per cent of British holidaymakers visited places within the UK, with South Wales being one of the most sought locations.

A spokesperson from Travelodge said: “Topping the 2022 staycation destination charts is South Wales - this stunning part of Wales boasts some of the most spectacular beaches along its Pembrokeshire coastline and the Gower Peninsula, to the rolling hills of the Brecon Beacons and is home to its cosmopolitan capital city Cardiff, making it one of the nations’ favourites.”

Nearly half (42 per cent) of Britons have had a holiday so far this year, with the average Brit spending £513.13 on their 2022 staycation holiday.

This equates to a collective spend of £30 billion with the average break being four days.

These findings have been revealed in Travelodge’s latest Travel Index which surveyed 2,000 British adults regarding their 2022 holiday plans.

The index also found that 35 per cent of British holidaymakers have broken tradition and split their main annual holiday into three shorter UK breaks this year.

Also, 28 per cent of Brits felt there was no need to go abroad this year “as we had guaranteed good weather similar temperatures to the Caribbean, Dubai and the Greek Islands.”

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson said: “Our latest travel index shows that 2022 is set to be the year of the Best of British holidays.

“More Britons are exploring hidden holiday gems that are on their doorstep than ever before and its great news that South Wales is one of the nation’s top 2022 staycation destinations.

“Record heatwaves this summer have also inspired Britons to take more spontaneous breaks to the great British countryside such as South Wales.”

On the whole, the data found that Blackpool was the UK’s top coastal tourism destination, while the Lake District topped the rural list and Birmingham was named the number one urban destination.