AN Irish singer-songwriter will be using a Pembrokeshire church as inspiration for her new song.

Melanie O’Reilly visited St Madoc of Ferns Church in Haroldston West during the summer for inspiration for a song celebrating the links between St Davids in Pembrokeshire and St Aidan’s Monastery in Wexford.

The song is being created as part of the Ancient Connections project promoting the pilgrim route between St David and Ferns in Ireland.

The Ferns Heritage Trust commissioned Ms O’Reilly to write the song and she chose to look at the religious buildings and the landscape in Pembrokeshire as inspiration.

MORE NEWS:

The Ancient Connections project is receiving more attention as the 900th anniversary of the Pope’s declaration that two pilgrimages to St David’s were the equivalent to one to Rome approaches.

The Pope’s declaration made the route to St Davids as important as the Camino in Spain.

There are also plans for a new project for the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way which is being developed by The British Pilgrimage Trust and Pilgrim Paths of Ireland.

There is going to be a first Pilgrimage Day in St Davids on October 22 in partnership with Journeying and Guided Pilgrimage.

David Pepper, a Fishguard resident and pilgrimage officer for Pembrokeshire, believes St Madoc’s Church can link into the pilgrimage programme due to its links with St Davids and Ferns.

The church was closed on July 31 by the Church in Wales and a group of residents are exploring options to revive the church and believe the link with the pilgrimage would allow the church’s history to continue.

Mr Pepper says the church would resonate with pilgrims because of its isolation and tranquillity.

Melanie O’Reilly is sure that it would make an ideal venue for small musical and story telling evenings and the St Madoc of Ferns Community Group plans to invite her back to sing in the beautiful secluded church.