The people of Neyland and Milford Haven will be paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizbaeth II this weekend when they hold two commemoration services to mark her passing.
The first will take place at 6.30pm this evening (Friday, September 16) at St Clements Church, Neyland and will be conducted by the vicar, the Rev Alan Chadwick.
The service will include readings, carefully selected music and contemplative periods for reflection.
The second commemoration service will take place on Sunday afternoon (September 18) at 3pm, at St Katherine's Church, Milford Haven.
The service will be attended by members of the Royal British Legion, including standard bearers, as well as represenatives of the Milford Haven Town Council and the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffalos.
