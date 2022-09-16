Caldey Island is to be closed to visitors on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The monastic island's Facebook has stated that the island will be closed on Monday September 19 'as a mark of respect' to Her Majesty.
On that day, there will be no boats to the island fro Tenby.
Boat crossings will then resume on Tuesday September 20 until the end of October, weather permitting.
A requiem mass has also been held on Caldey for the late Queen.
The island said on Facebook: "She kept the faith for her whole lifetime. She held the lighted torch for Britain with constancy and valour. She lived a life of dedication and service, for which we are most grateful.
"Caldey’s blessings go out to you all."
