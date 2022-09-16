A PROBE into reported pollution in the River Teifi at St Dogmaels has drawn a blank.

For the past fortnight people living near the waterway have complained of strong smells, giving rise to fears that raw sewage had flowed into the river.

But investigations by both Welsh Water staff and Natural Resources Wales officers have failed to pinpoint a source, it emerged this morning.

“We are aware of recent reports of odour issues in the St Dogmaels area,” said a Welsh Water spokesperson.

“We have investigated following these complaints and all of our assets in the area are operating as expected.

“We will support all other agencies with any investigations to identify the cause of the odour concerns.”

And a spokesperson for NRW revealed officers visited a Dwr Cymru-owned sewage pumping station in Cardigan on September 8, following a power issue.

“A generator had already been installed and was in operation by the time they arrived and the power was restored that evening,” she added.

“During their visit, our officers observed no waste entering the Teifi and found there to be no visual impact on the watercourse or odour.

“A separate visit to the estuary north of St Dogmaels, also found no evidence of sewage or odour.

“Following further complaints of odour over the weekend, an environment officer inspected Poppit Sands and the estuary on September 13, where no pollution or sewage odour was observed.

“No further reports have been received to date.”

Their findings are unlikely to satisfy Ceredigion Liberal Democrat Leader Cllr Elizabeth Evans who earlier this month slammed Welsh Water bosses and the Welsh Government after raw sewage was dumped into Ceredigion’s coastline.

An analysis of data provided by the NGO Surfers Against Sewage revealed that sewage discharges and pollution incidents were recently recorded near a number of beaches including Poppit Sands, Traeth Gwyn (New Quay) and Llangrannog.

“It is disgraceful that water companies can continue to pump raw sewage into Ceredigion’s rivers and seas with no consequences,” said Cllr Evans.

“Ceredigion is home to some of the most pristine beaches in the UK and there is a real risk that our tourism industry and our reputation could be damaged if these incidents of sewage pollution continue.”