A study shows that the majority of Welsh adults support plans for Wales to become smoke-free.

Its findings come just weeks after Welsh Government unveiled its plans to reduce the number of adult smokers in Wales to five per cent or less by 2030.

The new figures from ASH Cymru reveal that 68 per cent of Welsh adults support Welsh Government in setting a target to end smoking in Wales.

In contrast, only 10 per cent of Welsh adults opposed this move.

Meanwhile, 89 per cent of Welsh adults support smoking bans in children’s play areas, up from 83 per cent in 2017.

This comes after Wales became the first country in the UK to legislate for bans on smoking at playgrounds and school grounds in 2021.

In other areas of regulation, 61 per cent of Welsh adults support raising the age of sale for cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The new figures also map evolving perceptions of smoking in Wales, and mark how society has changed its views on smoking prevalence.

This year, only 48 per cent of Welsh adults thought that smoking was a common practice, a steep decline from 67 per cent in 2016.

Other areas of the Welsh smoking landscape were examined in the survey, which in turn marked strong support for the following:

84 per cent support the banning of cigarette butts that contain plastic, to help protect the environment

67 per cent support increasing investment in public education campaigns on smoking

71 per cent believe that all Government health policy should be protected from the influence of the tobacco industry

Suzanne Cass, CEO of ASH Cymru, said: “The Welsh government has recently published a bold tobacco control strategy that seeks to significantly reduce the death and disability caused by smoking in Wales.

“Today’s survey shows strong majority support for many of the actions relayed in the government’s new strategy, but most importantly, the survey highlights which actions matter most to our society.

“There is solid support for actions that protect children, the environment, and improving education around smoking in Wales. I urge Welsh government to approach these areas with renewed vigour in light of strong public support.”