PEMBROKE Dock is a landmark known to those in Pembrokeshire and further afield.
It has a rich connection to the military and maritime works, being a trading hub for many centuries due to its position on the coast and close to Ireland.
The dock was also the home to the Short Sunderlands, a magnificent seaplane which made its home at the docks during the Second World War and the decade after it, leaving strong impressions on many around the area.
Here we take a look at what Pembroke Dock looked like from the 1930s up to the 2010s with the Bus Stop Cafe, old shops, prefab housing and the construction of the refinery.
MORE NEWS:
All pictures were submitted by our nostalgia group. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here