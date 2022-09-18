PEMBROKE Dock is a landmark known to those in Pembrokeshire and further afield.

It has a rich connection to the military and maritime works, being a trading hub for many centuries due to its position on the coast and close to Ireland.

The dock was also the home to the Short Sunderlands, a magnificent seaplane which made its home at the docks during the Second World War and the decade after it, leaving strong impressions on many around the area.

Here we take a look at what Pembroke Dock looked like from the 1930s up to the 2010s with the Bus Stop Cafe, old shops, prefab housing and the construction of the refinery.

Western Telegraph: Prefabs in Pembroke Dock around 1960s. Picture: Jacqueline LeppotevinPrefabs in Pembroke Dock around 1960s. Picture: Jacqueline Leppotevin

Western Telegraph: Sidney Rollings Store, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, 1930s. Picture: Owen JamesSidney Rollings Store, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, 1930s. Picture: Owen James

Western Telegraph: Bus Stop Cafe in Pembroke Dock 2012. Picture: Terry MatherBus Stop Cafe in Pembroke Dock 2012. Picture: Terry Mather

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock in the 1980s with a phone box - a rare sight today. Picture: Owen JamesPembroke Dock in the 1980s with a phone box - a rare sight today. Picture: Owen James

Western Telegraph: Construction of the refinery in Pembroke Docks in the 1960s. Picture: Simon SkeelsConstruction of the refinery in Pembroke Docks in the 1960s. Picture: Simon Skeels

Western Telegraph: Royal Dockyard Garrison Chapel. Picture: Peter MitchellRoyal Dockyard Garrison Chapel. Picture: Peter Mitchell

