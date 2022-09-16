STORES and attractions across Pembrokeshire will close as a mark of respect for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

Across the UK, funerals are being postponed, GP appointments rearranged and even Heathrow Airport is stopping flights taking off, cancelling hundreds of flights on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Closer to home, supermarkets in Pembrokeshire will close for the day, including Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, M&S and Tesco.

Asda Pembroke Dock says it will open from 5pm until 10pm.

Screwfix has also confirmed it will be closed.

Pembrokeshire County Council released a statement saying most of their services and facilities will be closed including schools and attractions.

PCC will close the majority of services for the Bank Holiday including schools, waste and recycling, kerbside collections (these will take place instead on Sunday, September 18), libraries, leisure centres, and Scolton Manor.

Pembrokeshire College will also be closed.

Folly Farm will close as will Bluestone, who have released a statement saying they will not be turfing out guests.

Bluestone say they are going to put on facilities for residents to watch the funeral service either in private or as groups.

"With details of the State Funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed earlier this week and guests already booked for their breaks from this weekend, we have decided to provide them and our staff with the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral,” said a spokesperson for Bluestone.

"Bluestone has made arrangements for the State Funeral to be televised at all venues on the resort, or guests can watch it privately within their accommodation. Our employees are also able to watch the funeral.

"We are also holding a resort wide one minute silence at 8pm on Sunday, 18th September as part of the official national vigil. We are providing our guests and employees with the opportunity to participate in this throughout the resort."

The Queen, lying in state at Westminster Hall, will be buried on Monday

What is the national mourning guidance?

Mourning guidance from the Cabinet Office says: “Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”

Caldey Island is to be closed to visitors on the day, the monastic island's Facebook stating the island will be closed on Monday 'as a mark of respect' to Her Majesty.

Food chains including Greggs and McDonald's are closing their doors for reduced hours. McDonalds said it would close until 5pm.

Wetherspoons says most of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm, and will then remain open for normal trading hours.

Is your business closed - or is it open and business as usual - let us know on the Western Telegraph Facebook page.