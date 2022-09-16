A Pembrokeshire soldier has been granted the greatest accolade of his career after being chosen to stand guard around the coffin of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.

Captain Guy Charles-Jones is currently flying back from service in Oman in preparation for his duties as the Queen continues to lie in state.

The Welsh Guardsman is expected to stand guard on one of the final shifts before the Queen’s body leaves Westminster Hall at 6.30am on Monday morning when she will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service which begins at 11am.

“Although we haven’t had an opportunity to speak with Guy very much over these last few days, we know he’s feeling highly honoured to have been asked,” said his father Hugh from the family home in Dinas Cross.

Guy, 36, attended Fishguard school as a child before boarding at Wycliffe College in Gloucestershire and subsequently the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst. Throughout his military career he has served in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Captain Guy Charles-Jones being presented to King Charles

Guy will be positioned in the inner guard which comprises officers from the five units of the Foot Guards which are the Grenadiers, Coldstream , Scots , Irish and Welsh Guards as well as the two regiments of The Household Cavalry.

Each regiment will cover a six-hour period with each guard moving around the catafalque every 20 minutes which is the raised plinth on which the Queen’s coffin rests.

The guards face outwards from the coffin, with their swords lowered to the ground and their hands folded on to the hilt. They remain motionless and with their heads bowed.

Captain Guy Charles-Jones’ honour is the latest in a line of royal duties which were carried out by both his father, Hugh, and grandfather, Francis who was the Queen’s longest serving Wales Herald of Arms Royal Herald.

The Late Francis Charles-Jones

During his 30 years’ service he was on the Earl Marshal's staff for the State funeral of Winston Churchill and officiated at the investiture of the Prince of Wales in 1969.

Over the next 30 years he participated in State ceremonial with the officers of arms in ordinary of the College of Arms on occasions such as the State Opening of Parliament and the Garter service.

Guy’s father, Hugh, also served during the investiture of the Prince Charles as a staff officer.

Guy and his father, Hugh