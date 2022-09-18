The chance to step back to medieval times and find out what life was like in Whitland Abbey is being offered as part of the Cadw Open Doors event.

Whitland was the mother Abbey for the Cistercians in Wales; once a thriving community of over 100 monks, a place where princes were buried, a place closely linked by faith to both France and Ireland.

Last year, 400 people enjoyed the first-ever Cadw Open Doors event at the Abbey, which was held to bring to people’s attention the importance of the site for Whitland, Wales and the world.

A bird's eye view of the Whitland Abbey site

And this coming week, on Friday September 23 and Saturday September 24, between 11am and 5pm, even more visitors are expected, with even more to explore.

Attractions include:

• a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a talk by the director of the Dyfed Archaeological Trust, an historical quiz and a scavenger hunt, as well as medieval activities including archery and scything demonstrations

• find out about and actually see some medieval armour and clothing

• stalls will be selling a wide range of products that were used in medieval times such as honey, jams, beeswax products, lavender products

• interpretative drawings showing how the Abbey might have looked

,Whitland Male Choir will once again be entertaiing at the event

• an afternoon performance on Saturday by the Whitland Male Voice Choir, a talk on the divined patterns in the Abbey by Ellis Taylor and the chance to meet the artist Maria Lalic while she creates some artwork inspired by the Abbey.

• metal and leather work demonstrations

• yoga sessions and dramatic monologues

• and a chance to meet some friendly alpacas!

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic or there will be refreshments available within the old cloisters.

A free local park and ride service will also be in place to get people can get to and from the event easily.

Well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

For more information see whitlandabbey.wales and Facebook or contact FriendsWhitlandAbbey@gmail.com