MANY parts of the United Kingdom will be grinding to a halt to pay their respects to the Queen next week.

HM Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 years old on Thursday, September 8.

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey for 11am on Monday, September 19.

On that day, offices, shops and more across the country will close as a mark of respect with the day being made a national bank holiday.

Many people are planning to head down to London for the funeral and therefore trains will be going ahead, but services will change.

Here is all you need to know about what is set to happen with both trains and buses on that day.

Transport for Wales says that as the Monday is now a Bank Holiday, peak time ticket restrictions will therefore not apply.

However, on all weekdays during the mourning period, TfW will be running its normal timetable to allow workers, including key workers to get to their place of work.

It's expected that train services into London will be exceptionally busy during the official mourning period as people make their way to London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth.

Industrial action has also been called off. ASLEF, TSSA and RMT have cancelled industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.

TfW is reviewing all rail plans in light of cancellation of the strikes and it will endeavour to run as full a service as possible.

To keep up to date with any changes taking place, visit TfW' passenger information page here.

Arriva meanwhile has said that it 'recognises that many people will wish to travel to London to pay their respects' and that, where possible, it 'will add extra buses to help support' that.

However, customers should be aware that timetable changes are in place to accommodate road closures in central London from September 12 to 20.

A Sunday Service will be put on in every area outside of London on Monday, Arriva has confirmed.

You can find details of your local service on the Arriva UK Bus app or by clicking here.