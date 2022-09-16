Concern has been raised over whether an 83-old man charged with a string of historic sex offences, including six charges of rape of a girl under 16 is fit to stand trial at Crown Court.

The case of Frederick Young was brought before Swansea Crown Court today (Friday) when Judge Geraint Walters received information from the defendant’s doctor which questioned whether the condition of his mental health makes him capable of withstanding trial.

Should he be found unfit to proceed, the court must then appoint a person to represent him during his court appearances.

MORE NEWS

Frederick Young of Chalybeate Street, Aberystwyth, faces 13 charges including the rape of a female under the age of 16, four charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14, two of raping a female aged 16 years or over and an indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

All offences are alleged to have taken place in the early to mid 1980s.

Meanwhile Judge Walters informed the court that if Young is deemed unfit to proceed with his Crown Court proceedings, his solicitor, Mr Alan Lewis of Cardigan, would be responsible for carrying out the preparation work.

The Judge would then direct an advocate to proceed with the matter on Young’s behalf.

“This is a very unusual situation and in all the years I’ve been serving, I’ve never had to appoint an advocate to do this,” said Judge Geraint Lewis during today’s hearing.

The matter was adjourned until October 14.