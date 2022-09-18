The first mass-participation pilgrimage for the new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way is launching this autumn.

The pilgrimage, called “Discover ancient connections between Ireland and Wales” will involve 100 pilgrims on October 22.

The British Pilgrimage Trust will manage the day, which will be a celebration of the forthcoming pilgrimage route as part of the Ancient Connections project between Pembrokeshire and Wexford.

Pilgrimage has been a vibrant Celtic custom dating since pre-Christian times.

The new Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way is now re-awakening the link between the early Irish monastic site of Ferns, County Wexford, and Pembrokeshire’s own St Davids.

This pilgrimage gives local communities the opportunity to participate in the modern practice of pilgrimage which inspires hundreds of thousands of people around the world every year.

This seven-mile event starts at 9am at Tyr Perenin, with transport to the start point of Whitesands Bay.

The special journey will be taking in St. Patrick's Chapel, St. Justinians, Clegyr Boia, Porth Clais, St Non’s Well and ends at the shrine of St. David at 3:30pm followed by refreshments. Pilgrim passes are available from £20.

For tickets, contact Pembrokeshire pilgrimage officer, David Pepper, by david@britishpilgrimage.org or 07985339009.

Alternatively, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wexford-pembrokeshire-pilgrim-way-pilgrimage-day-tickets-404609165907