A MAN attempted to drive his car whilst being almost four times the drink drive limit.

Stephen Biggs, 45, was described as obviously drunk and unsteady on his feet after drinking 'four pints of Madre and a few shots' before getting back in his car to drive back from the pub.

Crown prosecution explained how, on August 26 at 10.30pm at Tavernspite near South Carvan Holiday Park, a member of the public’s attention was drawn to a BMW.

The person went over and spoke to the driver who she described as being ‘obviously drunk’ while attempting to take the keys away from him.

Biggs did hand over the keys and attempted to leave the area on foot.

Police came on the scene describing Biggs as unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.

The lowest reading the defendant gave was 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35.

The court heard how Biggs and his partner had driven to Pembrokeshire on holiday, Biggs being from Newbridge. Biggs and his partner arrived in the evening and looked for a place that served food.

When they eventually arrived at an establishment they found the kitchen closed, but decided to have one drink before moving on.

It was at this point Biggs met an old school friend and ended up having a few more drinks.

When they left the pub it was dark and Biggs did not trust his partner to walk home so decided it would be safer to take the car.

In mitigation, Mr Kelleher said Biggs only went 50 yards before realising it was a bad idea to drive.

“It was a foolish decision,” said Mr Kelleher. “It was a country road, there was no one else on it, and my client realised what he was doing and decided not to drive, not many drink drivers would do that.”

A probation report described how Biggs, an operations manager at a water treatment company, and his partner were staying in a B&B.

They had not eaten all day when they arrived and went to the nearest establishment that served food.

Food service was over so they made the decision to have a drink, but they bumped into an old school friend and had a few more drinks.

It was noted by probation that Biggs regretted the impulsive decisions of the night.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 13, Biggs pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

With the reading being so high magistrates had a choice of placing a custodial sentence or community order on Biggs – they chose the latter.

Biggs was given a three-year disqualification and made to pay a fine of £666.

He’ll also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £266.

The outstanding debt will be paid at a rate of £100 a month with the first payment due in three weeks of sentence.