Households and PCC trade waste customers in Pembrokeshire are being reminded that there are changes to bin collections this Bank Holiday Monday.
Most waste and recycling kerbside collections which were due to take place on Monday September 19 are now scheduled for Sunday September 18, as a mark of respect for the late HM Elizabeth II, whose funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.
This affects households in Tenby, Saundersfoot, Pentlepoir, Narberth, Lampeter Velfrey, Clunderwen and surrounding areas.
Households are asked to please ensure containers are out by 6.30am on Sunday (the day of collection).
Due to limited staffing availability on Sunday, households in Hermon, Glandwr and Maenclochog and surrounding areas will receive kerbside recycling collections (food waste, red bag, cardboard, paper and glass) on Tuesday September 20 rather than Sunday the 18.
Please see maps showing households affected, HERE.
Collections of subscription services i.e. AHP/nappies and garden waste will take place on Sunday September 18 for all customers due a collection on Monday September 19.
A statement from Pembrokeshire County Council said: "Affected households are asked to please share news of the change in collection day with their neighbours.
"Also due to the limited staff available, if any household can store their recycling until their next collection this would be greatly appreciated."
All PCC trade waste collections due to take place on Monday September 19 will also take place on Sunday September 20.
All collections due on Tuesday, September 20 until Friday September 23 remain unchanged.
