A father and son have contested their annual battle of the flowers in the Wales in Bloom competition.

Father and son Simon and George Rowlands are both gardeners at hotels on Tenby’s Esplanade.

George tends the magnificent blooms, trees and plants of the Atlantic Hotel’s seafrot garden, while Simon has created a quirky floral masterpiece on the façade of the Giltar Hotel.

The 2022 Wales in Bloom competition has seen both hotels winning Gold awards, with the Atlantic coming out on top to win the category for best hotel or pub frontage.

The Atlantic Hotel garden which was the Wales in Bloom winner. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

George said: "Gardens are like a song you play from the ground. They make people happy and change every season."

Dad Simon, who has been a long-time gardener at the Giltar, was one of the five recpients of by Wales in Bloom RHS Community Champion Certificates, along with to Eric Williams and Gwenda Williams of Wolfscastle.

Rosemary Hayes receives her award from Wales in Bloom chairman, Peter Barton-Price. Picture: Ann Seymour Photography

The award ceremony at Talgarth in mid Walwesalso saw Saundersfoot in Bloom stalwart Rosemary Hayes become joint winner of the Norman Stewart Award, given each year to the individual or group who make an outstanding contribution to Wales in Bloom and their local entry.

She shared the accolade with Holt Community Gardeners in Wrexham;

In their commendation, judges were impressed by the way Rosemary brings everyone together to make Sundersfoot a real community entry. She also organises the local Saundersfoot in Bloom competition and Flower Festival.

She said the award was an unexpected and pleasant surprise and emphasised: "But I don’t do it all by myself, it takes a community."

The main Wales in Bloom category winners were: Large town, Colwyn Bay; Town, Denbigh; Small town, Ystrad Mynach; Large village, Usk and Talgarth; Village, Matthern, Mounton & Pwllmeyric; urban communities, Brackla; coastal communities, Llandudno.