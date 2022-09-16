Police have launched an investigation following what they describe as 'suspicious activity' at a Pembroke property.
Officers have stated that the incident took place yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 15), between 3.30pm and 4pm at Gate House View.
Details of what is alleged to have taken place have not yet been released.
If anyone has information concerning the incident they are asked to contact PC 948 Owen @ Pembrock Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
