‘Ecclesiastical charm’ is a term not commonly used by estate agents when marketing a property, but in the case of Old St Lawrence, its charm pours out in abundance.

Originally built in the 13th century, the church has been meticulously converted into what Pembrokshire Properties Estate Agent describe as ‘one of the most unusual properties in Pembrokeshire, possibly Wales’.

An original window

Situated in Yerberston, the church dates back to the 1200s which was the same time that St Davids Cathedral was completed. It was restructured in the 17th century and again in the Victoria era.

The Grade II listed conversion, which was executed by the current owner, has retained many of the property’s best features such as the large stained-glass windows which throw coloured reflections onto the original flagstone flooring.

"As estate agents we rarely come across a property such as Old St Lawrence which is more than just a building but a piece of ecclesiastical history with an ambience which is serene, warm and welcoming," commented Jane Edwards, of Pembrokeshire Properties.

"It has been lovingly restored by its current owner whose passion and joy at living at this wonderful property is evident."

Jane went on to say that the owner has lived there for many years with the result that she has an abundance of tales to tell of her time at the proeprty.

"There are stories of owls in the belfry and photographs of each season that's passsed. To find a person that will love this house as much as she has would be fantastic."

The hallway

The stone church is visible by its tower from the road but is secluded and set back and accessed by a sloping driveway through two wooden gates.

Entering the building via the original doorway on the Northside due to its footprint based on the holy cross, you can look directly through to the south side where the later porchway built by the Victorians has been turned into a cosy reading snug.

Stepping up into the kitchen/ dining area with its original quarry tiled flooring, the division between living and kitchen space has been divided by a breakfast bar constructed from the pulpit and other wood from the original church as have the kitchen cabinets and windowsills and other parts of the construction.

The flooring has been lifted to install underfloor heating fuelled by a ground source heat pump throughout which is also complemented by a large wood burner.

the sitting room

Upstairs the bedrooms are both double sized and the larger room has double doors opening out onto a Juliet balcony that overlooks the downstairs living space.

The bathroom

And outside, a walk through some fruit trees opens into a large, grassed area with an ornamental pond and a bench located beneath some trees. Most of the grounds are planted to encourage wildlife and the property is lined with mature trees of various species.

St Lawrence

Old St Lawrence is on the market for £550,000.