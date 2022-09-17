EXTRAORDINARY photos show proclamations of Kings taken in the past.

The proclamation of the accession of King Charles the III took place at Pembrokeshire County Hall on September 11 in an ancient tradition meticulously timed across the United Kingdom when one sovereign dies and another takes to the throne.

Pembrokeshire County Council chairman councillor Pat Davies announced to residents of the county the accession to the throne of King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It was a rare ceremony timed to the second, with Pembrokeshire only allowed to proclaim the new king had ascended to the throne after Carmarthenshire, who had to wait after Cardiff in a chain that ran all the way back to Westminster.

Photos from Haverfordwest Town Museum and Pembrokeshire Archives show with incredible vividness the ceremonies which took place in the past.

Images depict King Edward VII being announced ascending to the throne to the people of Pembrokeshire in 1901. Also George V’s announcement in 1910, George VI’s announcement in 1936, and Queen Elizabeth II's in 1952.

Local historian Dr Simon Hancock said announcements were made with as much pageantry as possible.

“The passing of one monarch and the seamless accession of another have been declared to the people with all the pomp and fanfare which local civic leaders could muster,” said Dr Hancock.

“On 26 January, 1901, Professor Ferdinand Joergens, photographer and artist, captured the crowds standing around the site of the old Guildhall and near the council chamber where they heard of the accession of King Edward VII.”

Crowds gather in Haverfordwest for King Edward VII's proclamation in 1901. Photo Haverfordwest Town Museum

Proclamation of George V in 1910. Photo Haverfordwest Town Museum

Dr Hancock continued: “A little over nine years later, on May 9, 1910, his son, George V was proclaimed king outside the Shire Hall. Large crowds gathered to hear this announcement read by the mayor of Haverfordwest, Hugh J. P. Thomas.

“When that monarch passed away in January 1936 after a reign of over twenty-five years, the accession of King Edward VIII was proclaimed outside the Shire Hall.

“Huge crowds gathered to see two buglers from the Royal Fusiliers herald the appearance of the High Sheriff of Pembrokeshire.

“He read the proclamation for the county of Pembrokeshire while Councillor W. S. Brewer read the same proclamation for the town of Haverfordwest.

“Few people would have expected to hear further accession proclamations that year but heard they were since Edward abdicated in December so he could marry the American divorcee Mrs Simpson.

“His younger brother became George VI and proclamations for both Pembrokeshire and Haverfordwest once again echoed across High Street and Castle Square.”

Crowds gather in Haverfordwest in 1910. Photo Haverfordwest Town Museum

Proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. Photo Pembrokeshire Archives

Since the death of Queen Victoria five such events have been held at Haverfordwest.

READ MORE

Proclamation of King Charles III on September 11. Photo Western Telegraph

The untimely death of George VI in February 1952 brought a young woman by the name of Elizabeth II to the throne, who would go on and hold one of the longest reigns in Royal history.

“Once again, the proclamation was read twice outside the Shire Hall, first by Councillor W. Eddie Jones, the mayor of Haverfordwest and then by Colonel J. H. V. Higgon, the High Sheriff of Pembrokeshire who appeared in the full dress uniform of the Royal Artillery,” said Dr Hancock.

“The ceremony was watched by an interested but quiet crowd of around 1,000 people, many of whom were local school children.

“The seven-decade reign of our beloved Queen ensures that even these youthful witnesses to history are now elderly men and women themselves.”

The historic words said at the pronouncement of King Charles III accession on September 11.

"Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call his mercy upon our Lady Sovereign of blessed and glorious memory by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George, we therefore, the Lords spiritual and temporal of this realm, as members of the House of Commons together with members of the late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the realms and territories, and citizens of London and others, do now hereby, with one voice and consent of tongue and heart, proclaim that the prince, Charles Phillip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege Lord Charles III.

"By the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories; King, head of the Commonwealth, defender of the faith, to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection beseeching God, by whom kings and queens do reign, to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us. Given at St James’ Palace on this tenth day of September in the year of our Lord, 2022."