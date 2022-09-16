COMPLICATIONS have arisen in the sentencing of a 73-year-old man who admitted making over 1,200 indecent photographs of children.

Terence Donovan’s case was up in Swansea Crown Court today, September 16, where His Honour Judge G Walters was left confused by the extent of Donovan’s charges.

Donovan of Portslade, Brighton, previously pleaded guilty to being in possession of indecent images of children, images involving animals and sex acts, and a charge of voyeurism.

Offences are said to have taken place in Saundersfoot between June 4, 2002 and April 18, 2018, with the charge of voyeurism taking place between May 1, 2004 and January 1, 2008.

Among the charges against Donovan include possessing 1,205 indecent images of children at category C level.

He was also said to be in possession of 52 category B photos and 46 category A photos, the most serious.

Donovan was also in possession of extreme pornography and 684 images of sexual acts involving animals.

Extracts from probation reports read out described Donovan as a determined and committed paedophile who is of high risk to the public, particularly women.

Judge Walters was left baffled by three sending documents where somewhere in the case information was said to be listed wrong.

Donovan’s case will next be up at Swansea Crown on September 23.