A charity concert to raise money for wildlife protection dogs is being held in memory of a teenager who lost his life to bone cancer and a dad and husband who died from Covid.
The Abba Legacy tribute band will be playing at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm on October 1st – just a couple of days after what would have been the 27th birthday of Daniel Bridle from Saundersfoot, who died in 2014 when he was just 18.
His mum, Caroline, has raised thousands of pounds over the years for the Bone Cancer Research Trust and latterly has been focusing her fundraising on the charity Dogs4Wildlife, based in St Clears, which funds and trains anti-poaching and wildlife protection dogs for reserves in Africa.
She has already raised £10,000 for an anti-poaching dog called Dan, who is currently in training, while another dog will be named Philly in tribute to Phil Langston of Begelly.
Phil, 54, contracted Covid last year while working as an engineer in Angola. He was flown home to the UK but died at Glangwili Hospitsl, leaving wife Carole and sons Matthew, Darcy and Joel.
MORE NEWS
- Saundersfoot six-year-old Wilson in New York big screen debut
- Pembrokeshire harpist speaks of her pride at performing for King Charles III
“The evening is possible thanks to the support of Folly Farm,” said Caroline. “The proceeds from ticket sales will go to Dogs4Wildlife while there will be a raffle for the Huntingdon’s Disease Association and the James Criddle Foundation.
“We’ve got an amazing star prize in the raffle thanks to the St Brides Hotel and Spa, Saundersfoot – one night’s stay in the hotel with a three-course meal.”
The concert starts at 7pm on Saturday October 1, and tickets are £15, available from Elements of Saundersfoot, Begelly Beads, Narberth and Caroline on 07496 043031.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here