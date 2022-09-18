A charity concert to raise money for wildlife protection dogs is being held in memory of a teenager who lost his life to bone cancer and a dad and husband who died from Covid.

The Abba Legacy tribute band will be playing at the Follies Theatre, Folly Farm on October 1st – just a couple of days after what would have been the 27th birthday of Daniel Bridle from Saundersfoot, who died in 2014 when he was just 18.