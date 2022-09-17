Milford Haven police officer Catherine Scourfield and her daughter Chloe have described an experience they shall never forget after queuing for almost eight hours to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth lying in state at Westminster Hall.

They joined the queue at 2pm on Thursday afternoon near to Tower Bridge and, after slowly moving forwards for almost eight hours, they finally reached the doors leading into Westminster Hall at 9.45pm.

“It was a totally surreal experience and one that we shall never, ever forget,” said Chloe, as she and her mother travelled back to Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon ((Friday).

“After going in through the doors we went up a flight of steps and then suddenly we could see it all. There stood her coffin with her crown and a beautiful white wreath of dahlias and lilies. And there was pure silence.

“People were walking very slowly around the Queen’s coffin and as they past Her Majesty they bowed their heads or curtsied.”

Chloe, who works as a nanny in Kent, and her mother Catherine had planned their visit to London several weeks before the Queen’s death.

MORE NEWS

“The original idea was to go and see the TV awards but naturally this was all cancelled,” Chloe. “So we decided not to waste the opportunity and started making enquiries about viewing the Queen as she lay in state.

“We tried to go and see the gun carriage procession on Wednesday afternoon but the roads had been blocked off since 6am that morning so we stood at Hyde Park that day and watched everything on a big screen.”

Chloe went on to say that the strength of feeling they experienced in and around Westminster Hall as they queued on Thursday was something they will never forget.

“As soon as you got close to Buckingham Palace you began to sense the tension and the sadness and this is how it remained the whole time that we were in the queue. The respect that the people are showing for the Queen is wonderful to see.”

The couple joined the queue at Queen Elizabeth Street which is just over four miles from Westminster Hall.

A section of the queue to see the Queen's body as it lies in state

“We were constantly moving and never had time to sit down which was good. And as soon as we reached Tower Bridge we were given bands which meant we could go and get drinks or go to the toilet and we would be allowed back into the queue.”

During their eight hour wait, Catherine spotted several uniformed officers who serve alongside her in Pembrokeshire.

“And now mum is hoping that when she goes back on duty this weekend she’ll be called up to London so that she’ll be there for the funeral.

“But whatever happens, being able to say that we’ve been there and experienced such an important time in history is truly incredible.

“ Life is never going to be the same again without Queen Elizabeth and after visiting her coffin in Westminster Hall it made us realise that this really is closure.”