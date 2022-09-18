The official plans for Haverfordwest’s replacement multi-storey car park and bus station have been confirmed and approved by Pembrokeshire County Council, following the future demolition of the current site.

The current multi-storey car park has stood behind the Riverside Shopping Centre for many years, but is to be demolished following an assessment from the Welsh Transport Appraisal Guidance.

Plans have been made over the last few years to replace the car park and bus station with a new and improved model, plans which were approved by County Hall on Thursday, September 15.

The assessment and further reports found that the car park had multiple defects affecting the usage and safety of the site, and demolition was recommended to address significant refurbishment costs.

Reports also found that improvements in connectivity were needed between the bus and railway station.

A south-easterly look at the future vision for the station. Picture: Pembrokeshire County Council

A spokesperson from the application said about the site: “The studies note that the existing car park layout has a generally unappealing atmosphere, which contributes to its underutilisation.”

Now the proposal has been approved, new features which will be found at the new station include: Highway access improvements; upgraded replacement cycle route and linkages; cycle parking; public toilets and a ‘changing places’ facility; electric vehicle charging facilities and a revised taxi rank.

The new multi-storey car park is to have 345 car parking spaces, considerably less than the current site’s 418 spaces. However, the current site usually operates at 43 per cent capacity (180 spaces) with a peak occupancy of 60 per cent capacity (around 250 spaces).

The county council has also said that the new station and car park will improve Haverfordwest’s: