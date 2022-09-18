Greggs has made a second attempt to open a new store in Milford Haven, after submitting another planning application to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The fast-food bakery branch previously applied to open a new store at Havens Head Retail Park in January this year, before the application was withdrawn by County Hall the following month.

This would have seen the closure of the Greggs branch on Charles Street, which made multiple town councillors and county councillors wary of approving the application.

Now, a new application has been submitted by Greggs to open a new store at Unit B2 in the retail park.

Currently, Unit B2 remains vacant since Poundland, which occupied all three units of Unit B, closed in 2019.

As well the potential opening of the Greggs at the unit, the application looks at losing four parking spaces for the retail park car park in order to place a seating area, while ample and motorcycle parking with surround the store.

The proposed look of Unit B at Havens Head Retail Park, looking south

A spokesperson from the application said: “The new store will extend to 170sqm and will comprise a back of house area and a customer area to include an indoor and outdoor seating area allowing customers to ‘eat in’ plus other associated works including bin store and plant.

“This offer will enable visitors, workers and residents within the wider retail area to obtain sustenance without travelling in their cars.”

MORE NEWS

The proposed Greggs bakery will offer baked and convenience goods including bread, savoury pastries, cakes, sandwiches, soups, salads, pasta, snacks, hot wraps, confectionery, hot and cold drinks and other ancillary items.

Should the application be approved, it is hoped that the opening of the branch will bring more jobs to Milford Haven and to the retail park.

The application’s spokesperson added: “It is envisaged that a Greggs of this size will generate a net increase of nine full-time equivalent jobs, approximately three full-time positions and 12 part -time opportunities. These jobs will be recruited locally.”

The proposal suggests that the Greggs branch be open seven days a week between 5am and 10pm.