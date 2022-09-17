Blue Lagoon is closing a week earlier than expected, due to the early arrival of breeding Grey seals.

National Trust Cymru has made the decision to close the former slate quarry at Abereiddi today (Saturday, September 17), a week earlier than expected, to protect the seals from disturbance.

Each year the Blue Lagoon closes to the public from late September to November, with recent year’s seeing increasing numbers of the Grey seal population breeding in and around the lagoon.

This, combined with the Blue Lagoon’s high visitor numbers and its sheltered nature, which makes it so attractive to seals, creates a situation where there is a high potential for seal disturbance.

Grey seals have arrived earlier than expected in Pembrokeshire

The time seals spend resting on land is vital to their health and that of their pups as they are digesting a recent meal, socialising, and feeding their young.

To provide them with a safe environment to raise their pups, National Trust Cymru will be closing the Blue Lagoon to visitors from September 17 through to November 5.

Reopening of the area is subject to seal breeding activity at that time. at that time

Visitors will still be able to watch these wild creatures in their habitat from the Wales Coast Path and coasteering activity providers.

Mark Underhill, National Trust Cymru’s countryside manager, Pembrokeshire said: “About half the world’s population of Grey Seal breed on our coastline and the total number in West Wales, mostly Pembrokeshire, is estimated to be about 5,000, with some 1,400 pups being born each year.

“The breeding season is vital for our seal colonies here in Pembrokeshire, and we ask that visitors do not access the Blue Lagoon and that they follow the guidelines when on the coastal path.”

National Trust Cymru recommends following the Pembrokeshire Marine Code to avoid disturbing seals: Stay quiet, keep at least 50m away from seals and never come between a seal and her pup, or a seal and the sea, and don’t take dogs near a seal breeding area.

They also ask that if a seal is spotted in distress or alone never approach the pup. To raise any concerns about seals or seal pups, contact conservation group Welsh Marine Life Rescue 01646 692943 or 07970 285086.